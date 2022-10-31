.

By Kingsley Omonobi & Wole Mosadomi

An attempt by some terrorists to attack the Wawa Military Cantonment in Borgu Local Government of Niger State, Saturday night, was thwarted as the army killed eight of the terrorists.

It was gathered that the intended attack, which would have been another setback to the military and bloodshed in the adjourning communities was foiled by the joint efforts of the Nigerian Air Force and the Army in the area.

It was also gathered that the aim of the terrorists was to set some of their colleagues in the military cantonment free and possibly attack neighbouring villages.

While eight of the terrorists were gunned down, unconfirmed sources said three of them, including their leader, were captured by the Army.

Some of the terrorists were also said to have escaped with bullet wounds while some of the soldiers also sustained some injuries during the fireworks.

The Army has beefed up security in the barracks and the area to forestall any possible reprisal from the terrorists.

Troops eliminate 7 terrorists in Kaduna

Meanwhile, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity in fierce encounter with terrorists at Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State neutralised four.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement added that others fled in disarray.

He said: “The gallant troops recovered two AK-47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm special, one automatic pump action gun with three cartridges, six Dane guns, three locally fabricated pistols with one 9mm round and four motorcycles.

“In a separate operation conducted by another fighting patrol team of 1 Division of Nigerian Army, troops along Sabon Birnin- Zartake, Ungwan Lima Riyawa and Tungan Madaki general area, closely supported from the air by Nigerian Air Force platforms, intercepted fleeing bandits from Kagi Hill. In the firefight that ensued, the troops neutralised 3 terrorists.

