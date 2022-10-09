By Ayo Onikoyi

Two International relationship managers under PRS For Music, UK Michelle Escoffery and Jacqueline Pelham- Leigh had a hangout with Nigerian entertainment reporters at CCX Lounge, Victoria Island , Lagos to discuss and educate Nigerian artists, especially emerging talents on their rights regarding the content they produce.

Speaking about their mission, Jacqueline Pelham- Leigh told Potpourri they are in Nigeria to share knowledge about music and copyright rights and how to fight and protect them.

“PRS is a collection society managed by PRO. We collect people’s right all around the world. We protect the value of music usage and collecting royalties globally for members. PRS represents songwriters; composers, music publishers and members performing rights and collecting royalties on their behalf whenever their music is played,” she said.

“If you are a songwriter or a musician, you should register to PRS so that whenever your songs are played in restaurants, Salon, plane, clubs, movies etc it generates income. In Nigeria, the music structure in terms of collecting royalties is not encouraging,” she added.

The hangout was hosted by popular Nigerian entertainment executive, Efe Omorogbe.

