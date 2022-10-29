Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all came to the party to help Paris Saint Germain to a 4-3 comeback victory over Troyes on Saturday.

Troyes went into an early lead to the shock of the crowd at the Parc des Princes when Mama Balde volleyed home in just the third minute.

PSG pulled a goal back as midfielder Carlos Soler equalised after a superb pass from Neymar as the two teams went into the break at 1-1.

Balde got Troyes ahead again within seven minutes into the second half but the lead was short-lived as Lionel Messi pulled a trigger from 30 yards out to equalise before turning provider minutes later with a deft through-ball for Neymar to score as PSG went ahead for the first time in the match.

Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoresheet as he converted from the penalty spot after Troyes keeper Gauthier Gallon brought Soler down in the box.

Troyes got one back in the 88th minute to produce a nervy end to the match that saw PSG hold on tight to all three points to extend their lead on top of the French Ligue One. w

RELATED NEWS