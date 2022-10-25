Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target against Maccaibi Haifa as the French champions sealed progression to the next round with an emphatic 7-2 victory.

The attacking trio each found the net to put the hosts 3-0 up inside just 35 minutes. Messi then came up with a sublime finish just before halftime to complete a impressive first-half attacking display from the home side.

There was little letup in the second half, with Mbappe curling in for his second before an own goal from Maccabi’s Sean Goldberg and a seventh goal by substitute Carlos Soler completed the rout.

Maccabi Haifa, however, ensured they never left the Parc Des Princes barren as defender Abdoulaye Seck twice hit home with headers from set-pieces either side of half-time to make the score 3-1 and then 4-2.

The victory sees PSG book a spot in in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

