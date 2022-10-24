.

Otunba Francis Meshioye, a business mogul, has emerged as the 11th President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

This is contained in a statement signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Omotayo Okewunmi, on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MAN; established in 1971, is an advocacy group with a vision “to be the key driver for industrialization, sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.”

It is a focal point for communication and consultation between industry on the one hand, and the government and the general public on the other to protect and project the interest of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

The statement noted that Meshioye was elected at the association’s just concluded 50th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos.

It noted that his appointment followed the completion of the four-year tenure of Mr Mansur Ahmed, the immediate past president.

The statement revealed that the new president is the Executive Director, JMG Ltd and JMG Power Generators Ltd., Jamara Operations Ltd., Octopus Microfinance Bank and ET & F Investment Ltd. among others.

It added that he is on the board of government parastatal and member of several government committees.

“The newly elected President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, will bring his wealth of experiences in the management of corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organisation.

“Prior to becoming President of the Association, he served as Chairman, MAN Ikeja Branch; Chairman, Finance and Establishment Committee and Vice President, Lagos Zone of the Association.

“Meshioye is currently a Council member, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and has served as the Institute’s Treasurer, Chairman, Remuneration Committee and Chairman, Lagos State.

“He is also a member, Society of Company and Commercial Accountants (UK); Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK); Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers as well as Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

“He is an Alumnus of the Prestigious Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) where he obtained Masters degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing and Business Strategy.

“He also holds a Master’s Degree in International Management as well as a Law Degree, both from University of Liverpool, England,” it read

