By Efe Onodjae

As the world marks Mental Health Day today, a group under the auspices of SpeakUp4Help Foundation has called for an urgent need to address the increasing rate of depression-induced suicide, with a view to enabling victims to live to their full potential.

Speaking at the National Depression Day Symposium, with the theme “Mental Health and Well-Being: A Panacea for a Healthy Nigeria”, held in Lagos, a member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees /Director of Event Management, David Happiness, expressed optimism that the symposium would be an appropriate forum to exchange ideas and proffer ways in combating mental health and depression triggers.

She stated that the symposium would also afford participants the opportunity to recognise the nexus between Public Health and Mental Health, the danger of these two menaces, the implication and approach to combating them.

According to her, “ We cannot rule out a great link between public health crises and Mental Health challenges. Speakup4help foundation was founded to eradicate mental health challenges by creating awareness about mental health issues and promoting healthy lifestyles through necessary intervention, education and therapy for groups and individuals in society.

“We are therefore committed to the well-being of individuals and the society as a whole through proper treatment and the necessary help, thus empowering individuals in all spheres of life to enable them to live to their full potentials”.

Nigeria in the last few decades according to her, had witnessed a spike in a mental health crises, ranging from depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, to high suicide rates among others.

“It has become apparent that we all devote significant effort in line with the World Health Organisation and United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 strategies towards combating elements and factors that trigger mental health crises, ” she stated.

Continuing, she said, “The existing policy, legislative and institutional framework for Health System Governance in Nigeria reveals government’s attention towards mental health and wellbeing.

“However, SU4H foundation will continue to bridge the existing gap in our nation’s Mental Health strategy in other to prioritize the well-being of the citizen by combating key elements such as poverty, hunger, substance abuse, unemployment, stigmatization, marriage/relationship crises that could trigger mental health crises”.

While expressing optimism that the outcome of the symposium would assist in shaping the process and creating awareness on necessary steps to take when one encounters a victim of depression, she informed that the foundation on its part would address mental health triggers like hunger and poverty during the National Humanitarian Day scheduled to hold in December 2022.

The foundation according to her would also address stigmatization through robust awareness, on World Aids Day, adding that “the key slogan of our foundation which is “SpeakUp4Help even if your voice is shaking” is today a reality as we have a standby team of medical experts for consultation, immediate therapy and to administer psychological instrument that could salvage all cases of mental health crises in-here and even with our viewers online.

For easy reach, a toll-free line : 08002004000 was launched “to help more Nigerians speakup4help at no cost incurred. It is therefore a collective responsibility by all participants to fight this increasing rate of suicide by circulating this Toll-Free Helpline among citizens, so as to enable a victim to reach to our Emergency Response Team for any urgent help”, she stated.

In her remarks, Mr. Adeola Willams described depression as a silent killer which was not being addressed.

He, therefore, charged the audience to talk more about depression, saying, “ the more we talk about it, we are able to proffer solutions, we are able to diagnose and give special attention to it.

“There is an atmosphere that you create within the family and that atmosphere is made up of affection and care. Once depression sets in, those three ingredients will be out of the window because what depression does is to create sadness and frustration”.

