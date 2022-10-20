By Deborah Ariyo

In line with its commitment to promote mental health wellness, Nigeria’s caring telecom company, 9mobile has called for improved awareness of the impact of loneliness on mental health.

The telco brand made the call at the 5th edition of its health talk series to mark this year’s global mental health awareness week.

Titled: “Loneliness and Mental Health”, the virtual session featured Dr Egemba Fidelis, a certified medical doctor, also known as Aproko Doctor on social media.

In his presentation, Egemba said loneliness is a bodily function and interestingly, human beings have come to realise the need to survive in groups. He said loneliness can set in when the social interaction needs of the individual are not met.

He emphasised that there is a difference between ‘loneliness’ and ‘being alone’, adding that though the terms sound similar they are different. Egemba said loneliness is a bodily function while being alone is a state of the mind.

He explained that mental health conditions can lead to loneliness while loneliness can also lead to mental health conditions and vice versa.

According to Egemba, pinpointing cause has been traced to loneliness aa and certain groups of people were identified as being susceptible to loneliness that is people who overly keep to themselves otherwise called introverts.

Egemba identified two types of loneliness, acute and chronic. “Acute loneliness usually occurs suddenly and is re-temporal, while chronic loneliness can affect both the mental and physical health of an individual and usually last longer.”

Speaking, the Executive Director, of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, said sound mental health is critical to the overall well-being of an individual.

He said, “Mental health is one issue that needs to constantly be on the health front burner because of its impact on human lives. “As a customer-centric brand that cares about the wellbeing of Nigerians, we are doing what we can to increase awareness through advocacy and ensure that the conversation around mental health is sustained, hence the need for the 9mobile Health Talk Series.

This time around we chose to look at the nexus between loneliness and mental health which the facilitator dealt with robustly.”