A member of the inventors’ Group of America, Mr. Ijere Joshua Izuchukwu is set to launch three inventions that are Electronic Products, namely, the electronic foot mat, Joshua Smart Mobile chiller (Industrial Refrigerator), and Joshua Dual function head/earphone.

Speaking, Izuchukwu said he has been in business for over half a decade with outstanding results and has grasped the greatest number of Patent Pending in South African Patent Portal.

According to the Nigeria-based inventor, I am one of the limitless thinkers in Africa when it comes to invention.

He said he is seeking for Partners to get the three Electronic Products to the global market