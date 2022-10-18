The Arewa Joint Committee addressing journalists.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Joint Committee, organisers of interactive sessions with presidential candidates in Kaduna, has said they did not validate any of the presidential candidates and never took anything from them.

The Arewa groups’ umbrella body also said that exploitation of ethnic and religious fault lines is extremely dangerous, and the nation is already showing signs of stress owing to this exploitation.

The committee said until the elections in February next year, the North will be challenged to raise its vigilance over all electoral activities because it’s vital that they prioritize evidence of competence, integrity, quality of preparation and commitment to address the challenges of the North, among the presidential candidates.

Read Also: APC, PDP birds of a feather — Gen Enenche

Contrary to insinuations that the Arewa Joint Committee that organised the interactive sessions with the presidential candidates had allegedly compromised, Chairman of the Steering Committee and Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Murtala Aliyu, denied the allegation.

‘How we funded meeting’

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, Murtala Aliyu, who is the Matawallen Gombe, challenged anybody who has evidence they collected anything to favour any candidate, to reveal it.

According to him, “when somebody made an allegation, it’s for him to prove.

“Yesterday, ahead of the session, we made clarification. The six bodies that came together to form this shared responsibility on who should do what, the Arewa House provided the venue and things like the programme and so on.

“The ARDP made publications that were presented to the candidates. The Jamiyar Matan Arewa provided the entertainment, meals and the ushers.

“Between ACF and Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation and the Northern Elders Forum, they pooled resources to finance anything that is outside that.

“To the best of my knowledge like I said yesterday, I’ve been the chairman of the steering committee, nobody approached me, I’ve not spoken to any candidate individually or collectively, I’ve not spoken to any candidate in hiding or in the open, and I’m sure none of my members of the committee.

“Of course, when candidates come we know each other, they talk to us we exchanged banter and so on.

“Apart from that, nobody has given us anything. If anybody had given us anything let him come up with it.

“The proof is not from us. The person that made the allegation should be the one to prove that we’ve been compromised.

“Secondly, in the course of our clarification we made it very clear. We are not validating any bodies candidature.That is not our responsibility.

“We are not a political party and our interest is the North and the country.

“We want to make sure whoever would come, would stabilise the country and would address the peculiar interest of the North.

“So there was no underhand discussion or underhand bargaining with anybody and we are not validating anybody. We are not presenting one person and say this is the person.

“But eventually we would tell the world what everyone of them said about what and what they said on how to address it on the issues of our country and our nation,” he said.

‘What we discussed with presidential candidates’

Earlier at a press briefing by Arewa Joint Committee after the interaction with presidential candidates, Murtala Aliyu said “on Friday last week, we held a media briefing to announce the planned interaction with some presidential candidates.

“Between Saturday 15th and yesterday (Monday) 17th, we hosted five of the six candidates, who had accepted to participate in the historic interactions.

“One candidate chose not to participate. We are grateful to the candidates who honoured our invitation and who showed respect to public opinion and the Nigerian voter by submitting themselves to the most intimate scrutiny by Northern elders and other groups, the media and the public.

“These interactions, the first of their type in the history of our country, have been a tremendous success.

“First, they demonstrated the strong bonds of unity of the people of the North, represented by the collaborating groups, and our unquestioning commitment to the search for the best quality of leadership out of the many candidates who want our support.

“Second, they showed a commendable level of respect for the democratic process by the candidates who submitted to the process.

“Third, they afforded Nigerians a rare opportunity to see and hear candidates speak about their plans and vision.

“Fourth, they helped to focus attention on the peculiar and shared problems and challenges of the North and scrutinize the levels of understanding and sympathy for them among the candidates.

“Finally, they raised the bar in our search for leadership that respects accountability and competence.

“These interactions, in themselves, were not planned with the goal of endorsing a candidate.

“They are part of a longer process that plans to generate commitments to address the challenges of the North by candidates, and which covers a substantial part of the campaigning period.

“We plan to extract and publish these commitments, so that Nigerians may measure and evaluate candidates against them.

“Our goal is to afford citizens an opportunity to match candidates against their commitments to matters that are central to the interests of the North.

“Until the elections in February 2023, the North will be challenged to raise its vigilance over all electoral activities.

“It is vital that we prioritize evidence of competence, integrity, quality of preparation and commitment to address the challenges of the North among candidates.

“We will continue to invite attention of the government to the security of the electoral process, and in particular, the vulnerability of many parts of the North to organized crime which may pose a serious threat to their rights to participate in electing the next set of leaders in 2023.

“The need to show restraint and discipline as politicians canvass for our elections has never been more pressing.

“The entire nation must be open to all contestants and free from violence.

“The exploitation of ethnic and religious fault lines is extremely dangerous, and the nation is already showing signs of stress owing to this exploitation.”

Vanguard News