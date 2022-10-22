By Ayo Onikoyi

It is no longer news that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has tied the knots with Princess Ronke Ademiluyi.

The wedding which is the monarch’s fifth in less than two months, took place in Osun State on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Though the traditional ruler was not in attendance, his royal guards and maids, palace chiefs and royal staff were there to represent him.

Princess Ronke Ademiluyi has known the King before he ascended the throne in 2015. The new queen is a London-trained lawyer and a well-known entrepreneur, who shuttles between the UK and Nigeria. She is the founder of the popular fashion show, African Fashion Week Nigeria and African Fashion Week London.

The great-granddaughter of Ooni Ademiluyi Ajagun, the 48th Ooni of Ife, who died in 1930, she is in charge of the Queen Moremi Initiative. The new Olori is also a global ambassador and founder of the Adire Odua.