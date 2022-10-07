In a short while Chukuigwe Ezemonye Akelachi, popularly known as Kelah Kay on various social media platforms, has become a fast rising record producer, singer and songwriter.

Initially, he did not plan to take ‘singing’ as a profession but only started compiling trending songs and gist’s in a thread on Twitter timeline for fun.

However, instead of generic posts about trends and free styles and happenings, he started developing strong passion for music Kelah Kay sings real good like a musician that has been in the music industries for ages . This makes his music career unique among his peers not only interesting but humorous as well. The record producer, singer and songwriter has managed to stand out in his music profession .

Chukuigwe Ezemonye Akelachi aka ‘Kelah Kay’ is a Port Harcourt based Nigerian trap rapper, songwriter and producer. born in Ikwerre Local Government Area , Rivers State, The Afro Beat and Afro Fusion musician who is currently working on his single project, has announced that he will be dropping his single any moment from now . He made the announcement in a video which he posted on his IG stories.

Kelah Kay’ says his plan to be more consistent hasn’t changed, that is why he will be releasing more songs next year, Kelah Kay’ who is alo an independent producer have worked with popular fast rising Port Harcourt artist Emski.

“When you make music that reflects you, it makes it easier to stay in your own creative lane, a niche you can call your own without sounding like anyone else, and yet be able to express your versatility.” Kelah Kay’ explained.

“I chose music as a career because of my passion for the singing, not for fame and the bright lights, but if it comes I definitely won’t say no. I just want to make music that will appeal to all ages, and at the same time also be able to earn substantial income off my craft to sustain myself and also pay my bills,”he stated.

