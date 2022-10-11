Churemi is an instrument of change. She is the new voice for the Girl child.

In this period where musicians are hustling to get a single out to the world. The Nigerian based artist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist “Churemi” Jo Efe-William. Has released an entire EP to salute the girl child in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child 2022.

Churemi is a powerful singer, an emotive performer and a very creative songwriter. Whose roots are wide and deep exploring several genres of music like soul, reggae, afropop, smooth jazz, ragga, classical and blues.

In 2015, she won the Rivers State Talent Competition in music and general category. Also, she became the Youth Alive Ambassador for Youths in Winner’s Chapel at the State level; and also became the Rebrand Ambassador in 2018 after winning the Rebrand competition in both music and general category.

Her new project, which has portends as a peculiar dedicated to the girl child, is a must listen. The album spawns through a collection of music genres like soul, jazz, acoustic infusion, pop, hip-hop, spoken word, and even ballads. Download/listen below.

CLICK THE LINK TO LISTEN

While the songs speak to the hearts of girls. It also challenges them to fill up spaces with the beauty of girlhood. Churemi encourages men, women and boys to listen also and help teach the young women and girls around them how valuable they are. And how they can choose to move forward irrespective of what experiences they have been through.

Along exploring the uniquely blended EP, she also released a book titled “She Is” which is available for pre-order here. Churemi tells a tale of her journey from childhood through adolescence into adulthood. The scars and the victories, and mostly the “how’s” to staying victorious throughout life as a girl. Click the link to PRE-ORDER

Churemi is a legend in the making and has wired her truest genius into this EP and book combo. And in a recent interview with her, she stated that her NGO has currently been registered and that she would be involved in periodic campaigns to help empower and educate young girls to step out and take up spaces within the society. Beginning with the International Day of the Girlchild, October 11, 2022.

She has teamed up with Nigeria’s “Reward-Based Crowdfunding Tech Company,” – We Dey Do to receive support for her campaign.

On a final note, Churemi is all out. Rightly positioned and committed to seeing every girl around her enjoy a wholesome childhood, adolescence and adulthood. You can also join her in making the lives of these young girls better by donating to her fundraising campaign and/or by volunteering to be a part of the movement.

Follow her on all social media platforms @iamchuremi

Keep track of the campaign and every activity that would roll out often @pluggedincommunity on Instagram.

