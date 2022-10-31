In recent times, Afro beats and genres surrounding it have been on a global rise and taking the Nigerian music industry to more countries outside its terrain; Agho Ekhator is looking to build on that note as he is driven by a passion for preservation through his music for the next generation to come.

Agho explains that it has never been a rosy journey from a young age as his parents were more focused on him getting his education done when he got back to the US, as they thought music would distract him at such a young age. He said “I was pretty a bright kid growing up and always loved school because they thought I would go to the highest levels of education. Looking back I wish they had understood me and helped me find a balance”

But as time went on his mom was the first to start supporting him, but his dad was still fixated on him finishing his education.

Agho whose full name is Agho Ekhator is a native of the ancient kingdom of Benin in Nigeria explained how he got his stage name; he was named after his grandfather and it meant preservation, which stuck with him instantly as this gave him more direction as a person and as a musician.

When doing music, he believes what makes him a great musician firstly is originality and staying true to himself. He sings a lot about emotions that he feels, and situations that surround him as a person.

With his debut EP around the corner which you can get updates on his Instagram page @itsagho, he confirms that music chose him, as there is an undying call for him to listen to the call. The superstar blends Afrobeats/Afropop/Reggae to create the most soothing of music for his listeners. The Nigerian-American also talks about the inspiration of Wizkid and the hope he has given to many young kids to pursue music at a time when it was difficult to take up music as a career

He advises those looking to follow his path that they should stay true to themselves; “don’t follow trends because they do not last. Find your true self and align with it, do what comes from your heart, let love lead, and be fair to others” Agho said.

