MC Oluomo and Late Alhaja Kibitiu Adunni

By Ada Osadebe

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popular as MC Oluomo, has expressed grief over losing his beloved sister, Alhaja Kibitiu Adunni Akinsanya.

MC Oluomo broke the news on his Instagram on Thursday.

He described her death as the rudest shock ever, saying he is still trying to process the incident.

The Lagos parks chief noted that his late sister lived a fulfilled and beautiful life.

According to him, she played the role of a mother figure in his life after the death of their mum, while she would be buried today in line with Islamic doctrine, at Biliamu Akinsanya Street.

He wrote, “INNA LILAH, WAINA ILLEHI RO JIUN.

“This life is indeed ephemeral!!!! It is with deep sadness and heavy sense of loss that I painfully announce the passing of my beloved dearly elder sister and mother. Alh. Kibitiu Adunni Adenuga Akinsanya. The news of her death came to me as the rudest shock ever and I am still trying to process it.

“After the demise of our mother, Alhaja has been our mother figure, diligently working for the peace and progress of the entire family. Her void will be too large to fill and her place can never be replaced.

He added by saying, “As painful and shocking as her death is however, I take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled and beautiful life.

“She as buried today, in line with Islamic doctrine, at Biliamu Akinsanya Street.

“Adieu beloved sister.

“May Allah grant you aljana fidaous.”

