By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has advised the Federal Government to treat with all seriousness the intelligence report by the United States and United Kingdom governments on possible terror attacks in the country.

The National President of the Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu who sounded the warning Sunday in Makurdi said “Intelligence is usually shared and it’s usually shared in this case between them who have more gadgets and more people working out there. And if they got the intelligence, for them to have made a public pronouncement maybe something has gone wrong somewhere.

“Otherwise in such a case, they were supposed to have advised their Nigerian counterparts to do something about it.

“There must be a threat otherwise the UK and US wouldn’t have acted the way they did and it should not be taken for granted.

“But as regards the manner in which the announcement was made or revelation was made, I think it was not proper.

“Maybe something is wrong somewhere in the relationship between our intel group and the US and UK intelligence groups or outfits.

“But it is good that our people look inwards and try to make amends. But certainly, if they say there is a threat, it means they must have gathered intelligence that there is. And we should sit up. I remember that not quite a week ago Gen. TY Danjuma again made such a very strong statement. And in the statement, he said our government did allow them in. So it’s a very strong statement again and these things are coming about the same time and we shouldn’t take things for granted. Especially as we are approaching 2023 our election year.

“There are so many politicians out there who are not happy with the achievements we’ve made with regard to our election processes and the use of the Bivas so that our votes would count. Because as far as I am concerned all these insurgents all over the place have political undertones. And politicians could marshal all the threats for the achievement of political goals.”

