By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Leader of Hausa community in Amawbia, near Awka, Anambra state capital, Alhaji Mahmoud Sani has disclosed that they are praying fervently to Allah to give Nigeria the best president among the three major contestants, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP or Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP in 2023.

He said to him and his subordinates residing in Anambra state, they are not interested in ethnic, religious or tribal sentiment, rather they would want any of them who can take over the mantle of leadership and return Nigeria to path of greatness.

According to Alhaji Sani who spoke to newsmen in his residence st Amawbia, “to us, it does not matter whether a Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo man becomes the next President of Nigeria in 2023. What matters to us is who will return Nigeria to a path of glory”.

Sani who inherited his leadership of the Hausa community from his late father, recalled that Obi had during his regime as Governor of Anambra state, sunk a water borehole for the Hausa community at Amawbia which they are still drawing their water from till date.

He contended that if Obi could have the mind to provide social amenities to all and sundry as a governor without tribal, ethnic and religious sentiments, then he can as well spread developmental projects across all lengths and breaths of the country as a president without

tribal, ethnic and religious coloration.

He therefore prayed for a peaceful and transparent elections in 2023 and charged his fellow Hausa’s to see Ndigbo and their brothers and sisters, based on the cordial relationship existing between them, irrespective of the fact that bad elements could be found from all ethnic groups.

