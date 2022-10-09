.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District and the Kaduna State APC governorship candidate has felicitated with Muslims on the Eid-el-Maulud and called for prayers for sustained improvement in the security situation.

In a statement he issued to journalists on Saturday, the Kaduna governorship candidate said ” I wish my esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe a joyous and spiritually uplifting Eid-El-Maulud celebrations. We thank Almighty Allah for making us see this glorious day, a day set aside to celebrate the birth of our dear Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him).”

“As we mark this day, let us remember, cherish and imbibe the virtues Prophet Muhammad (SAW) exemplified. The Prophet exemplified the virtues of patience, love, tolerance and perseverance. He devoted his life to building understanding among people. While pursuing his faith, He had respect for other people’s faiths. His approach and disposition enhanced the search for peace and security.”

“Our dear country is still grappling with insecurity. Enemies of the state and other criminal elements have been carrying out acts of destabilization and sabotage against our country and its people. Because of their activities, movement around the country has been difficult and there is the possibility of increased food insecurity. But I am happy to note that our security agencies have risen to the challenge. They have taken the battle to the criminals and have chalked up success after success. The terrorists are in retreat.”

“I, therefore, urge our people to devote this Eid-El-Maulud celebration to prayers for the sustenance of the successes that our security forces have been recording against these murderous elements. May the Almighty Allah give our leaders and security agencies the wisdom, strength and courage to prosecute this battle to its end. May peace and security return to our country. May the 2023 elections be a watershed in the annals of our country..

“I pray fervently for peace and security in our dear Kaduna State. Our security agencies have substantially degraded the criminal elements in our state. But more work needs to be done. We must continue to support and pray for our security forces so that they can totally uproot these enemies of the people.”

“As the 2023 governorship elections draw closer, I have continued to receive endorsements from critical stakeholders. My campaigns have gained traction. We are confident that with the people and Almighty Allah on our side, victory is assured. Our mission is clear: to take Kaduna State to higher heights. If given the mandate by the people, we shall effectively and efficiently execute our contract with the people. Join us on this journey that will unlock new opportunities for our dear state and people. Happy Eid-el-Maulud,” he said.

