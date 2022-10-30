Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has paid an unexpected visit to see how a Spinal Cord injury patient, Jamilu Bako is faring and recuperating after a successful surgery in a private specialist hospital Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Lawal Umar Maradun on Sunday which disclosed that, the governor assisted the patient to be treated by the hospital.

The patient had been bedridden for over seven years after he suffered a spinal cord injury and fractures on his forearms in an accident between Gusau and Tsafe.

Governor Matawalle sympathized with the patient and prayed to almighty Allah for his speedy recovery, adding that Jamilu should take what happened as a destiny from Allah and accept his fate in good faith.

He stressed that there is need for people to offer sincere prayers for return of peace in various parts of the country at this critical point in time adding that, Nigerians have to be more patriotic to see that, it succeeds in all aspects of life endeavour, including healthcare delivery system.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the team of doctors at the Alliance hospital, who worked on Jamilu Bako for almost 6 (six) hours during the surgery.

Governor Matawalle started that, well-to-do Nigerians should stop seeking healthcare attention abroad spending more money but should patronise Nigerian hospitals like Alliance.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Alliance Hospital Dr. Christopher Otabor who briefed Governor Matawalle stated that, the hospital has carried out critical surgeries and operations including over 60 kidney transplants.

The patient, Jamilu Bako who was excited with the visit expressed his joy and gratitude to the Governor and prayed for his success in his fight against insecurity in the state.

He thanked the Governor for putting smiles on his face after several years of suffering, adding that throughout the period he has not been able to lift his right hand or shake his right foot fingers or have feeling on the toes.

He however disclosed that, he was able to move the leg and lift up his hand and had feeling immediately after the surgery.

Governor Matawalle was accompanied during the visit by the former senator of Zamfara central, Sen. Kabiru Garba Marafa, CON, and the Senator representing Zamfara West, Sen. Lawali Hassan Anka.

Others are Hon. Commissioner of Commerce, Hon. Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani, Hon. Special Adviser on Protocol Hon. Aliyu S Pawa, as well as his Private Secretary, friends, and associates.

