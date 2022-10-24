… As 16th Edition Holds Oct 30th

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Governor Bello Matawalle, has once again thrown his weight to support the forth coming Nigeria Media Nite Out Awards taking place in Lagos.

The prestigious award which celebrates excellence in the media and corporate institutions and individuals who have been media-relevant or contributed to the growth of the media and the nation, comes up on Sunday 30th October 2022 at the equally prestigious Airport hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The annual awards has always been dear to the heart of the governor of Zamfara State who has been it’s major sponsor even before he assumed the office of the governor of the northern state.

Governor Bello Matawalle was before becoming a governor, a successful businessman and also a member of the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja.

This year’s Nigerian media Nite Out Awards will be the 16th edition and promises as usual to have the grandeur which usually characterises each of the editions.

