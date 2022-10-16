By Efosa Taiwo

Mason Mount scored twice to give Chelsea a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Mason Mount capitalised on mistakes from Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Martinez to grab a brace that has now heightened the pressure on boss Steven Gerrard.

Mount put Chelsea ahead as early as the sixth minute after Mings’ header fortunately fell to him to find the back of the net.

In the 65th minute, Mount added a second from a 25 yard free-kick that got misjudged by Emiliano Martinez in goal for Aston Villa.

Villa who prior to the game had an unbeaten run of four games, attempted a comeback but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga put up a solid shift in goal for Chelsea to deny Villa any point in the game

Potter has now won all three of his premier league matches and unbeaten in six games since taking over as Chelsea boss last month.