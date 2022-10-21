The Chairman of First Rhema Solutions Limited Amb. Mark Obi GPPA has felicitated with the Delta State PDP Gubernatorial candidate Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori on his Victory following the judgment of the Supreme court in Abuja

reaffirming his candidacy by the Appeal court.

Obi in his congratulatory message described Oborevwori victory as well deserving and assured Deltan’s of his ability to unite and deliver development in justice and fairness.

He further called on all to sheath their swords and come together to work for the good of the state, as a house divided against itself cannot stand.

“Whatever has happened in the past is a clear indication of a wonderful democratic process, enshrined in the foundations of the PDP, one that takes into cognisance the right to a fair hearing in situations where one feels things were not done in his or her favour. Now is the time for everyone to come together irrespective of those differences to support the candidature of Rt Hon Oborevwori for a more advanced Delta State, one that would be a hybrid and advanced version of what Sen Okowa is presently doing in the state”

He further called on well-meaning Deltan’s, Students, and captains of industries to come together to ensure that the PDP is victorious at the 2023 pools describing it as a fight over the enemies of democracy.