By Godfrey Bivbere

The United States Coast Guard, USCG, has commended the efforts of the Nigerian Government in suppressing criminality in Nigeria’s maritime domain and by extension the Gulf of Guinea, GoG.

Captain Brian Lisko of the US Department of State who made the commendation while on a fact-finding visit to the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, also commended the Agency for the role it played in achieving a robust regional collaboration to enhance safety in the GoG.

He said the US Coast Guard desires improved collaboration with NIMASA and relevant Agencies in maintaining the momentum of recent success that has resulted in recording one year of piracy-free Nigerian waters.

According to him, “We must commend the leading role which NIMASA has played in reducing piracy in the region through the deployment of its Deep Blue Project as well as its partnership with other maritime nations. The international community has taken note of this and we wish to encourage you to keep it up.”

The Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, noted that the USCG had visited the Agency several times in the past as a partner in progress while calling for greater involvement in areas of technical cooperation and joint exercises.

He stated: “The USCG had visited Nigeria to conduct assessment tours of the country’s numerous ports and jetties to ascertain the International Ships and Ports Facility Security, ISPS compliance levels. We welcome a resumption of these visits even as we believe that you will increase your support in terms of technical assistance.”

