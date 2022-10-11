By Juliet Umeh

Mara, the Pan-African digital finance ecosystem has announced the appointment of Pauline Siteyi as the company’s new Vice President of People and Culture. In a statement, the company stated that Siteyi will be responsible for “ laying the foundations and structure for the people and culture of the ecosystem”.

Siteyi joins Mara from Mckinsey, a global consulting Firm where she served as Head of HR for Africa. She previously worked at IBM, a technology company where she served as Global Learning Lead.

Leading with her mind and her heart, Siteyi’s passion for people has helped to shape incredible careers through her caring leadership and coaching while creating a robust environment that enables organisations to maximise their potential. She is passionate about Africa and building a lasting impact in this moment when there is an opportunity to transform the economy in Africa through emerging blockchain technologies.

“I am excited to join Mara at this incredible moment when there is an immense opportunity to build an ecosystem that will transform the lives of Africans across the board through the opportunities that blockchain technology presents. I am honoured to contribute my experience in leading our People and Culture efforts, as we grow across Africa,” Siteyi said. “The team is incredibly motivated to create a lasting story for the continent and I am humbled to work alongside wonderful colleagues who come with a wealth and breadth of experience. Thank you, Chi Nnadi and the entire team, for this awesome opportunity that I am truly grateful for.”

Speaking on the new appointment, Chi Nnadi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said “Our people and culture are our greatest assets and are at the core of our organisation. At Mara, we take great care in ensuring that our assets are properly taken care of. Pauline’s experience, creativity, empathy, and execution as VP of People will be fundamental to the care we give our people and importance we place on our culture.”

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Pauline Siteyi schooled at the University of Nairobi where she studied Economics, and Sociology. She later discovered her passion in the people space and went back to study HR at the College of Human resource in Kenya. She is a practising member of IHRM, the professional body of HR practitioners in Kenya.

Her first adventure was at the first international award-winning Business Process Outsourcing firm in East Africa – KenCall, where she built the people engine and related processes, and she is now excited to be back in the tech space.

