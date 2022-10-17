.

…NANS allegation is baseless, sentimental, unsubstantiated — MAPOLY PRO

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, on Monday morning, blocked all entries into the institution, protesting the hike in tuition fee.

The protesting students accused the school management of extortion and illegal fees.

It was gathered that the students had barricaded the main entrance of the institution as early as 6.30 am chanting solidarity songs.

This development affected the ongoing second-semester examination.

Some of the placards carried by the students read: “We no be rich kids, na why we come to MAPOLY,” “#Say No To Unreasonable Increment Now!!!” “Say no to extortion” and “Bring back our 60/40% what is new on the portal,” among others.

The Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, Simeon Damilola, while speaking with newsmen called for the reversal of all increased fees.

“Today, we have commenced actions to protest the mismanagement, corruption and inhumane policies in MAPOLY.

“We demand that a reversal should be made on all increased and newly introduced fees.

“We demand that the state government set up a panel of enquiry to investigate how funds going into the school are expended.

“We are disheartened to converge here today, not for celebration, but to decry the suffering and panic the management of the MAPOLY has subjected us to as students.

“Our offence as Nigerian students is that we want to be educated and the Dr. Adeoye Odedeji-led management of MAPOLY is saying education is not for the poor”.

“A few months ago in the last academic session, tuition fees for both ND and HND students were increased, including part-time students whose figure is not accurately given”.

“Without considering the economic conditions of parents and guardians, tuition fees were increased outrageously again for two consecutive sessions. This is the highest level of discomfort any management could think of putting the students through.”

In his reaction, the Head, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Mr Yemi Ajibola said, MAPOLY charges the least tuition fees in South West.

He said, the management of MAPOLY introduced a registration fee of N20,000 only, payable by all newly admitted applicants, who are to enjoy the launching of the full digital registration process on the institution’s upgraded portal, as against the usual manual routines.

He said, though, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) requested its removal but was reduced by 50 per cent (i.e N10,000) by the Governing Council after wide deliberations with stakeholders.

“Similarly, admission application forms range from N2,000 to N7,500 only, depending on the category of application, either for National Diploma or Higher National Diploma programme with the acceptance fee remaining N35,500 only”.

“Medical screening exercise is compulsory to determine the health status of the newly admitted students. This exercise is being carried out at designated registered medical centres outside the campus at a uniform economic rate”.

“Conclusively, the Polytechnic does not collect money for tax clearance. Students are only expected to present tax receipt/certificates of their parents or guardians as evidence for fulfilment of tax obligation. This is a part of requisites for file arrangement during entry registration”.

Therefore, allegations levied against the management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta by the NANS are baseless, sentimental and unsubstantiated”.

Ajibola advised parents, guardians, and the general public to visit www.mapoly.edu.ng for general information or contact the institution’s management via the available social media platforms on the website