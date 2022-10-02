.

...Victims in dire need of shelter – CROWEF/EWEF

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

SCORES of persons have been displaced from their homes and others trapped by the surging flood ravaging Uzere, Araya, Aviara, some parts of Igbide and other communities in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Farmlands in the agrarian communities have also been destroyed by the rising flood as farmers in some of the areas were sighted embarking on panic harvests in an effort to recover of their rotting cassava, yams and other crops.

It was learned that some residents of Aviara have been trapped in their homes as the road linking the community to Aviara has been completely overtaken by flood.

“Some homes that we thought people will remain in until the flood subsides have been submerged” a source who craved anonymity told Saturday Vanguard.

At Igbide, some of the victims have started moving from their homes into some of the classrooms in Eru Primary School for refuge.

A resident of the community, Mr Evawere Orahemo, said: “The flood level keeps rising on a daily basis. It has already affected fish and crop farmers in the community. Everywhere here, you see people peeling cassava due to panic harvest.”

Meanwhile, the Women and Youth Empowerment Foundation in Coastal Region Communities, CROWEF/EWEF, and nongovernmental organizations have called on NEMA, relevant authorities and the state government to put machinery in motion to ameliorate the suffering of flood victims across the state.

The NGO, in a statement by its President, Mrs Praise Gbubene-Abraham, lamented that many of the flood victims have lost their crops to the surging flood, saying ” They all had to flee for their lives since their homes are submerged.

“At this point, the people are in serious need of shelter, food, potable water, mosquito nets, soap and detergents.

“We are calling on the State disaster management agency, NEMA and public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of these helpless people by joining us to assist these communities with food and non-food supplies. We are poised to rise up and assist in any way to alleviate the suffering of the people.”

