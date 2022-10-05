By Nkiruka Nnorom

Manufacturing companies in Nigeria have called on the federal government to implement the Executive Order 003 on the provision of support for local content in public procurement by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.

Speaking at the 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Ikeja branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) the President of the association, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, also said that the implementation should be cascaded to the state and local government levels.

The federal government, through the Executive Order 003, had directed its MDAs to grant preference to local manufacturers in the procurement of goods and services.

The goods and services covered in the Executive Order include uniforms and footwear, food and beverages, motor Vehicles, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, information and communication technology, furniture & fittings and stationeries.

Ahmed called for resolution of the complexities in the implementation of the Eligible Customer Initiative in the power sector to allow manufacturers take advantage of the stranded electricity.

On other pain points in the real sector, Ahmed stated: “We opine that the government should remove the 7.5% VAT on the AGO pending the normalization of the international supply system and quickly resolve the complexity surrounding the seamless implementation of the Eligible Customer Initiative to enable manufacturers to take advantage of the stranded electricity.

“It is also important to improve on the time taken to clear container/cargoes at the ports by ensuring that sound trade facilitation equipment such as scanners, are available. It is also important to reduce the various port charges and remove demurrage for unduly delayed clearance.

“We also call on the government to enforce, evaluate and monitor the implementation of Executive Order 003 to ensure compliance by MDAs and this should be cascaded to the local and state government levels.”

Also speaking, Elder Robert Ugbaja, Chairman, MAN Ikeja branch, said that manufacturing companies are now remodeling and reimagining their business models to enhance their chances of survival as a result of the volatile and chaotic business environment.

“We developed toughened abilities to proactively and efficiently respond to changing circumstances, while constantly reinventing our processes in our mission to not only survive but also thrive, surpassing earlier standards of success,” he said.

