Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says his side need to find the gaps in the Hammers team, and defend better as a team.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, the Dutch manager noted the improvement in his team, but said that more work still needs to be done.

He highlighted the physicality and technicality of the West Ham side, stating those are the strengths of the Hammers his side must prepare for.

“Obviously, on Sunday, it’s better quality. The defending is better, they are physically better, they are technically better, so that’s going to be tough. So we have to be really good on the ball, be really dynamic especially to find gaps. We are aware that you have to be good because they have good counters, so [the match against Sheriff] was a good warm-up, but Sunday it will be much tougher. We are aware of that.”

On if Cristiano Ronaldo needs to fight for his place in his Premier League team, Ten Hag said he does not have a PL team or a Europe team.

“Yeah, I know that some see it like this, but I don’t have a Europe team and I don’t have a Premier League team. It’s about, I look to the opponent [and see] what we need against that opponent, and now I have to focus on West Ham United for Sunday and then we will pick the team to start but also to have plan B or plan C, in the pocket to win that game. And that is what we need, finally, to win games, and we not only need 11 players, we need the whole squad.”

