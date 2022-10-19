By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United cruised past Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

The victory puts United just one point adrift Chelsea for fourth place in the table.

United dominated the first half but ended the half with parity still intact after 19 shots fired at the Tottenham defence reminiscent of the Europa League games against Omonia Nicosia.

However, Erik Ten Hag side came up at half-time, and immediately found the much sought after first goal of the game as Fred got the host in front in the 47th minute.

Bruno Fernandes increased the lead in the 69th minute, after collecting the ball in the Tottenham box and curling a beautiful shot past Lloris into the far corner.

Hugo Lloris, who made eight saves with several of them stunning, shone more than any Spurs player in what was a disappointing outing for them on the night as he made eight saves with several of them stunning.