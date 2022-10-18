By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have been charged by the English Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday’s game against Newcastle.

United players surrounded Pawson when he ruled Newcastle had not taken a free-kick before Ronaldo raced up to nick possession away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and tap into an empty net, believing defender Fabian Schar had rolled it to his team-mate.

However, Pawson disallowed the goal, and booked Ronaldo as he led his team-mates’ angry reaction to the decision.

The referee included the incident in his match report which has now been picked on by the FA.

According to the FA charge, United “failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

On the decision from the FA to charge his side, Ten Hag added: ‘I must say, I don’t think [my players’ reaction] was too strong,’ Ten Hag added. ‘It wasn’t really aggressive but I don’t know what’s happening exactly on the pitch because I was too far away.

‘I’ve seen it back on the video. There was a touch from the Newcastle player, that was quite clear and they went to go to the ref to ask about.’