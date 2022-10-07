Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has admitted that his team are not that good at the moment.

The Dutch boss said his players need to up their game after the team survived a scare in Thursday’s Europa League win over Nicosia.

United came from a goal down to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2, surviving what would have been another humiliating defeat for the Old Trafford side after the 6-3 thumping received at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend.

Ahead of a trip to Goodison Park to face a rejuvenated Everton side, Ten Hag noted that there is a lack of intensity in the way his team plays, and they have to bring it back.

“At this moment, by far, we are not that good,” Erik ten Hag in a pre-match press conference.

“You have seen (against Manchester City) and we have to do much. I think the main problem that we did before in games much better, is intensity.”

“We have to bring the intensity in every game on the pitch. That was the big difference between City and us. So, that is a demand for our squad and all our players. They have to take responsibility for that.

United would travel to the Goodison Park on Sunday to face Frank Lampard’s Everton who are on a six-game winning streak and seem to have found their winning form grabbing maximum points from their last two games.

