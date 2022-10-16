By David Odama

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Command of the police have told the chilling story of the killing of a three-week-old child allegedly by two men, one of them identified as the father.

Police spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the arrest of the suspects followed a manhunt after they committed the alleged crime on October 11 in Lafia.

Read Also: PHOTOS: Crude oil thieves’ major export pipeline, platform uncovered

According to Nansel, the principal suspect, Abdulkadir Ahmed, 40, allegedly asked his friend, Hassan Sabo, 40, to lure his estranged wife and mother of his three-week old baby to his shop opposite a Correctional Facility in Lafia under the pretext of seeking reconciliation with her.

On arrival at the shop, Ahmed allegedly took the child from the mother into the shop while Sabo engaged her in a discussion outside and, suddenly, the child screamed and went quiet.

The further immediately came out of the shop and the mother inquired to know why the child screamed but was told that the child had gone to sleep.

Not satisfied, she rushed into the shop and discovered the body of her child as the suspects immediately fled the scene on a motorcycle while the body was evacuated to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia by the police for post-mortem examination.

The spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, has ordered thorough investigation into the dastardly act.

Vanguard News