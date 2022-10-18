MAN pushes enforcement of Executive Orders 003, 005 on MDAs

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised concern over non-compliance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government with Executive Orders 003 and 005 targeted at growing domestic production through the patronage of locally produced goods.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a 3-day Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition, yesterday in Lagos, President, MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, charged the government to compel the MDAs on the compliance.

Executive Order 003 states that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) shall grant preference to local manufacturers of goods and service providers, in their procurement of goods and services.

Executive Order 005 directs all MDAs to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects and maximize in-country capacity in all contracts and transactions with science, technology and engineering components.

Ahmed stated: “The Executive Order 003 and 005 exemplified the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to grow domestic production through the patronage of locally produced goods. It is in this regard, that the Presidential Committee on the monitoring of the implementation order 005 should be called to action.

“The Committee which is chaired by the President and anchored by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology should be mandated to ensure strict compliance with the order. Ministry, Department and Agencies of Government that fail to comply with the Executive Order should be sanctioned accordingly.”

The MAN president noted that three-day exhibition therefore is a demonstration of the capacity of the Nigerian manufacturing sector to produce what they consumed. What is left is for Government and Nigerians to consume what we produce.