By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—Tragedy struck in Lagos in the early hours of yesterday when a yet-to-be-identified man was electrocuted during an inferno that gutted a building in the Somolu area of the state.

Meanwhile, in another fire outbreak in the Bariga area, there was no record of death but several shops and property were destroyed.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed both incidents, blamed it on “negligence” on the part of the occupants.

According to Adeseye, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service overnight, Saturday to Sunday combated two fire incidents at the Bariga and Somolu areas of the state.

“The first of the emergency started at 12:31 a.m., Sunday at 19, Apata Street, Shomolu, while the other was reported at 3:19 a.m., at 48, Jagunmolu Street, Bariga just as the former firefighting was concluded,” she explained.

It was gathered that the Shomolu incident involved four rooms and three shops in a bungalow building consisting of eight rooms and four shops, while the Bariga incident involved 10 rooms in a bungalow building consisting 25 rooms and 18 shops.

Both Ilupeju and Isolo firefighters, who responded to the two separate emergencies met the buildings alight due to late distress calls as the fire had wreaked havoc before they were alerted to salvage the situation.

Adeseye said: “The preliminary investigation revealed negligence as the undercurrent causes of both infernos, which led to electrical upsurge as a reported shock was witnessed at Shomolu before the arrival of the firefighters.

“Unfortunately, a male adult of about 50 years old was recovered dead and handed over to the state Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, LASEHMU, at Bariga while that of Somolu did not record any loss of life or injury.”

