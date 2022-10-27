By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 45 year old man, identified as Lanre, has reportedly died during a sex romp at a popular hotel in Ondo city, Ondo state.

His untimely death, has thrown members of his family into mourning.

Another source said the victim might have died of exhaustion.

Unconfirmed report alleged that he might have died of thunderbolt popularly known as ‘magun’ in Yoruba parlance.

Vanguard gathered that the ugly incident occurred around 9:00pm on Wednesday.

Sources in the town said that the woman with him as at the time of his death, reportedly raised alarm after he collapsed inside the hotel’s bathroom.

The deceased was said to have excused himself after rounds of sex with the woman to have a shower only for him to collapse in the process.

The alarm raised by the woman reportedly attracted the hotel’s manager and other workers who rushed to the scene.

Vanguard learnt that efforts to revive the loverboy failed as he was met stone dead.

Police detectives were invited and after interrogating the woman and the hotel workers, his corpse was removed and deposited at the morgue of the University Of Medical Sciences, in Ondo.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the victim.

Odunlami said it was a case of Sudden and Unnatural Death.

She added that police detectives have commenced investigations.

