By Efosa Taiwo

Copenhagen manager, Jacob Neestrup has hailed Manchester City as one of the best teams in the world as his side prepare to face Pep Guardiola’s side in the UEFA Champions League.

According to him, while Man City striker, Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, there are other 10 players to be wary of.

Haaland has been in incredible form for Manchester City, netting 17 goals in 11 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

“He [Haaland] is obviously one of the best strikers in the world at the moment, if not the best, and we will do what we can to limit his possibilities,” said Neestrup.

“But there are also 10 other players we will need to be aware of. They are one of the best teams out there.

“People talk about their big names but I am more impressed by them collectively. They are really well-coached and well-organised. I don’t need to tell the players that this is a world-class team.”

Copenhagen are currently placed third in Group G with one point. They head into the Etihad as the underdog with Manchester City strong favourites to pick all three points and continue their perfect run in Europe.

