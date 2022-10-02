By Adegboyega Adeleye

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both united to score three goals each for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men trashed their city neighbours, Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad.

Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks as his rampage debut season continues, scooping 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 8th minute as he swept home Bernardo Silva’s cross and Haaland scored the second from a header 11 minutes before half time.

Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass then turned provider to set up a simple finish for Foden before the break.

Haaland’s hat-trick put him in the record books following hat-tricks at home to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Antony scored a superb goal from 25 yards to reduce the deficit for United but that did not stop City’s fierce attack as Haaland completed his hat-trick from Sergio Gomez’s cross and had his second assist by setting up Phil Foden for City’s sixth.

Anthony Martial scored two late goals including one from the penalty spot to make the scoreline respectable for an embarrased Manchester United side as Erik-Ten Hag men fell to a resolute City side and tactical masterclass from Pep Guardiola.

Phil Foden and Erling Halland’s hat-trick means this is the first time two players have scored three each for Manchester City in the same Premier League match.

Man City, following the win, have now closed the gap with league leaders, Arsenal to one point.

RELATED NEWS