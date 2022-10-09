Asia Womack – Photo credit: New York Post

By Biodun Busari

A man allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old woman identified as Asia Womack in Dallas, Texas, the United States because she defeated him in a basketball contest.

Womack’s family says the man who had disappeared into thin air after the shooting was angry that the victim won a basketball game against him.

Fox News said first responders found Asia Womack on a sidewalk in South Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The family’s pastor, John Delley, after Womack dies that evening in a local hospital, condemned the murder saying, “This is so senseless. You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

The family said Womack won the game, then the shooter took his children and brother home before coming back to the park and shooting her five times as she was walking home.

Andrea Womack, the victim’s mother said, “This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Dallas authorities told BuzzFeed News that there is a warrant out for the arrest of the alleged shooter but would not confirm their name. According to CBS, the arrest warrant is for 31-year-old Cameron Hogg.

“If you know where he is, or his whereabouts are, please, please turn him in,” Womack’s mother said on CBS.

