By Bashir Bello, KANO

Many were shocked to the marrow as a 49-year-old man, Baba Idi, allegedly raped his neighbour’s daughter, Khadija Adam, to death in Kano State.

Father of the deceased, Adam Muhammad, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said the suspect threatened to kill the teenage girl if she told anybody.

He said his wife got wind of the incident when she was to bathe their daughter and noticed blood coming out from her private parts.

He said: “I was not at home on that fateful day. Her mother, while bathing her, saw blood coming out from her body.

“When she asked her what happen to her, she mentioned our neighbour, Idi, known as Baba Idi.

“She pleaded with her mother not to tell anyone because the suspect threatened to kill her using scissors, if she told anybody.

“This is an act of inhumanity for a neighbour to commit this act. All I need is justice,” Adam demanded.

He said the matter is before the police and was yet to hear anything from them which could not be unconnected with the public holiday.

He stated that he will go to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bompai with a view to knowing the next step and line of action.

Mother’s pain

Similarly, the mother of the deceased, Jamila Adam, called on the security agencies and all other key relevant stakeholders to ensure justice prevails.

“After she narrated to me what Baba Idi did to her, she pleaded with me that I should not tell anybody because he said he will kill her.

“We were at Bompai for identification. She was so frightened when the suspect was brought out from the cell.

“Immediately after she sighted Baba Idi, she started shivering, she became so hysterical and began screaming, calling his name, that he will kill her.

“She was in severe pain, her health condition worsen and she kept on calling his name, Baba Idi.

“We rushed her to the hospital, but she gave up the ghost before reaching there,” she said.

The mother added that when the doctor examined her, they confirmed that she died of a heart attack.

Contacted, the spokesperson, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said he was still waiting to get details of what transpired from the relevant desks.

