An Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun, on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man, Ibor Thank-God, to eight months imprisonment for break-in and theft.

Thank-God, who was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on burglary, stealing and conspiracy, was accused of breaking into a house and stealing three stabilisers and other items valued at N284,000.

The convict, whose address was not provided, had pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, stealing and conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced the convict to eight months imprisonment, without any option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict and others still at large, committed the offences on Sept. 5, at 12.30 a.m., at Km 111, beside Zenith Bank, along Idi-Iroko road, Ota.

Adaraloye said the convict and his accomplices conspired to break into the shop of the complainant, Nancy Enyioma, and steal three stabilisers, fridge and others valuable items worth N284,000.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 390(4), 413(1)(2) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

