By Bashir Bello, Kano

MALNUTRITION is still a serious challenge in some communities in Kano State despite some interventions to arrest it. The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 2021) shows that only 10.1 per cent of children in Kano State were exclusively breastfed, only 15.7 per cent of these are fed with Minimum Diet Diversity, 32 per cent received Minimum Meal Frequency and 6.1 per cent received minimum acceptable diet.

This is responsible for the alarming malnutrition indices in the state, a situation where about 1.7 million children out of 3.09 million under-5 children were stunted, 109,000 were wasting and 2.8 million suffering from anaemia.

But there is hope due to the Dietary Diversity Modeling Pilot Project and Complementary Feeding Bowl introduced by the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with Society for Women Development and Empowerment of Nigeria, SWODEN; Kano State Emirates Council Committees on Health, KASECCOH; and the state government through Agriculture Extension Workers, which is gradually changing the practice and narratives in two local government areas- Bichi and Sumaila- selected for the pilot phase.

The sight of malnourished children, especially those with severe acute malnutrition continues to evoke alarm and pity because the chances of their survival is always slim. However, the reverse is the case with communities in Bichi LGA, as children in these communities are healthier and more nourished than their counterparts from other areas.

It was also a joyous moment for their mothers who were seen with smiling faces as they took turns to speak with Arewa Voice on the reason behind their joy and healthy babies.

Amina, is a mother of six, including 22-month-old, Zaituna Kabiru. She said she feeds her infant baby mostly with koko to complement breastfeeding. Experts say that children between six to 23 months are in a critical period and need better nutrition so that they do not run into health challenges.

The mother of six said with the coming of the intervention, they were made to understand the importance of diet diversity which provides the child at the critical stage with nutritious feeding required to build their body system.

“In the past, we had cases of malnutrition among our children. But that has become a thing of the past with the interventions of UNICEF in collaboration with SWODEN. With their coming three years ago, they created a cluster group of 15 women. “We were sensitised on the need to initiate breastfeeding upon delivery and practice of exclusive breastfeeding for six months without giving them water. This will prevent the children from any form of illness.

“We were taught the types of nutritious food we give our children to complement breastfeeding when they were between six to 23 months,” she said. Amina, who happens to be a leader of the cluster group in her community, said: “We were made to understand that the koko we give our children is not very nutritious as it doesn’t have the nutrients to build the body system of the children.

“They brought akamu (pap) which we discovered would not be difficult for us as we have millet, grains, wheat, Soya beans, and groundnuts in our community. We farm and produce all of them and others; but we don’t know how to prepare them to build the body system of our children and ensure they are healthy.

“With the coming of these groups, they created a cluster of 15 women. We were trained and expected to go to houses, hospitals, schools and gathering places such as naming ceremonies to train others. We were trained on the diversity foods and given micro nutrient powder.

“We began to witness changes in the malnutrition cases among our children. Shrinking of their body, iron deficiency as a result of lack of nutritious foods, among others. We were given a bowl for adequate measurement of food of the child. They also gave us spoon with hole to check the quality and quantity of the food to ensure it is not watery. The plate is to encourage the children to eat and also guide the caregiver on the items on the diet diversity.

“My children are now healthy. It keeps them against all forms of sickness or Illness,” Amina said holding on to her healthy looking baby.

Similarly, another caregiver, Fatima Nasiru in Yandutse community, said she now feeds her baby with egg, milk, among others, courtesy of hen and goats donated to them freely by UNICEF. “We were given goats and hen to produce milk and egg respectively and also as meat for feeding of our babies. I give my baby egg to eat. We were also taught how to embrace hygiene and sanitation to ensure we wash our hands and clean their mouths,” Fatima said.

For Hawa Ja’afar in Kau-Kau Fulani community, she practices backyard garden where she cultivates vegetables and fruits donated to her freely by UNICEF to enable her get enough nutritious food for her child who is between the age of six and 23 months.

“UNICEF provided us with improved seedlings and vegetables to plant. Before the introduction of this UNICEF Project, we found it difficult to get enough nutritious food and other supplements for our children, but with the training and resources given to us as a result of this project, we no longer have problem feeding our children between the ages of six and 23 months.

“This is really helping us a lot. As you can see, our babies are very healthy simply because we have been taught how to prepare these vegetables and fruits as recipes for the consumption of these children between the ages of six and 23 months. I must also tell you that this initiative has brought inexplicable joy in my family because I get most of the things I needed to supplement the food of the breastfeeding child from the cluster garden. My husband is also happy that I no longer disturb him so much for food supplement as it used to be when we were not into this cluster garden farming,” Hawa said.

The Nutrition Officer with UNICEF Kano Field Office, Abigail Nyam, said the Fund introduced the diet diversity and complementary feeding bowl to reduce the malnutrition among children in the state. Nyam said the project is a pilot phase and the first of its kind in the country, which is meant to prove a concept that such project can be replicated to reduce the malnutrition indices in the state and country.

“The Dietary Diversity Modeling Pilot Project is the first of its kind in Nigeria. For now, the project is being run in 44 communities in Bichi Local Government Area and 28 communities in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State with a long-term plan to spread the project across the 44 Local Government Area in Kano state, and indeed, across all the 36 states in the country, including Abuja.

“We worked with the Society for Women Development and Empowerment of Nigeria. The NGO engages directly with the women to facilitate by training them and carry out monitoring exercise.

“Similarly, the Kano State Emirates Council Committees on Health, KASECCOH, also takes care of the mobilization of the households and sensitization to key into the project and also encourage the husbands support the women.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Extension Workers were also involved base on the component of gardening and livestock rearing,” Nyam said.

“So when this project is able to demonstrate that this pilot model can reduce these indices then Kano State can scale it up to other LGAs across the 44 LGAs and likewise the Federal government,” Nyam however stated.

