Ayoola Oluwatosin Azeez, one of the most prolific and versatile photographers in Nigeria, who is also the CEO of Lypix Studios, has announced the coming of The Ayoola Series Photography Exhibition, with this debut edition themed Time Will Tell.

Speaking at his Lagos Studio while hosting the media, he said “this has always been one of my dreams, to put up an exhibition that can speak to society, using my works to correct some of the ills of society. Having been a professional photographer for almost two decades, it is only appropriate for my company to come up with this kind of exhibition at this time”, he said.

“The exhibition this year will be centered around child abuse. Our body of work will be projecting images around these issue and it promises to be very instructive and educative as well, he concluded.

The Project Manager, Ambassador Ayo George of Kijani Media Communications also shed more light on the information, timelines and activities to look forward to. He said “we are excited to be on such a project, a project that has art, humanity, education and values all in one exhibition. It will be holding at the Gallery of the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island for 7days. Starting from the 20th of November to the 27th, excluding the 21st, which is a closed day at the Landmark Gallery”.

“The event will be a platform to also connect with art lovers, art collectors, photographers, and eminent personalities from across Lagos and Nigeria. It promises to be 7days of time well spent. Ayoola alongside some other partners and curators will be telling the guests about a photography campaign that commences after this year’s edition of the series. We’ll look forward to seeing everyone at the exhibition”, he said excitedly.

