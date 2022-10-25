.

…begs FG to report flood to UN

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has lamented that the people sacked by the 2023 flooding in the state who are camped in some school premises are living in terrible conditions and need help.

Lulu-Briggs, however, advised the Federal and State governments to treat the flooding as a deserter and report it to the United Nations for an urgent solutions.

Lulu-Briggs spoke when he visited the Internally Displaced Person’s camps in Ogba/Egbeme/Ndoni, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Abua/Oduah Local Government Areas of the state to hand over relief material.

Speaking, the business mogul and philanthropist regretted the condition of the persons in the camps, noting that they are in terrible condition.

He said the government is not doing enough to salvage the situation, noting that people are exposed to cold, mosquitoes without much intervention, even as he advised that the matter should be reported to the UN.

Lulu-Briggs said: “This is a catastrophe of International dimension for which as a state government you engage with the federal government. If it means bringing this matter before the floor of the United Nations you do. You bring the world’s attention to the crisis devastating the people.

“A matter that affects several countries, we should make the world understand what is going on. There are remedial measures that can be taken and International bodies will come to aid.

“So many of them have ideas on how to resolve this kind of situation. They will come to get involved, put everybody on their toes and find a lasting solution to the catastrophe as it is.”

