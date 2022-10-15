The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited, Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu, has called on young Nigerians to take the real estate business seriously. He made the call while showcasing a property dubbed Ivy Court III, recently completed by his company.

Ujomu, formerly a real estate broker who developed his first project in 2013 avowed that aside from solving the perennial housing problem facing the country, the younger generation will need to become more active in real estate to bolster the country’s economy in future.

“I started as a small-time stakeholder in 2007 when I built my first project, but today, I am working in Lagos and LuckyBay Homes now works in Abuja and Asaba. We just completed a waterfront project in Lagos,” he said.

The real estate developer had earlier on May 13, 2022, announced on his Instagram page, @luckybayofficial, the commencement of the project when he posted: “Soil test, coming up 20 units luxury smart home, ⅘-bedroom fully detached duplex and terraces waterfront fully-automated home.”

On April 6, he posted a progress report on another project writing on Instagram: “ KDC II fully serviced 4-bedroom townhouse, 1 BQ with swimming pool and gym N70m.”

While chatting on Instagram recently, the LuckyBay Homes boss avowed that investment in the real estate sector will always appreciate and give good returns. “I have said it sometime ago and I will still say it again, that in boom or bust, investments in real estate are more secure than money kept in banks,” he said.

According to him, it took him only five years to get started as an estate developer.

“After the initial challenges, I have no reason for regret. I have been able to build a reputation for Lucky Bay Home as a viable and serious real estate company. Now, we are no longer an upstart-real estate company. LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited is a serious property development company handling multiple projects in at least three states,” Ujomu said.