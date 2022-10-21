The Labour Party (LP) has appointed Mr Kennedy Ahanotu as its acting National Youth Leader, following the suspension of Mr Eragbe Anslem for alleged misconduct and anti-party activities.

Mr Arabambi Abayomi, the LP National Publicity Secretary, said this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, saying that Anslem was suspended for six months from the party.

Abayomi said that the appointment was approved after the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“Anslem was suspended for allegations of gross misconduct, disobedient to the party’s constitution and other acts that look more like pro opposition to LP.

“The LP has Mr Peter Obi and Alhaji Datti Ahmed, the only pro pan Nigerian presidential candidates with the interest of Nigeria at heart. They are working to make a positive change for all citizens.

“Our youth leader however , rather than confining himself to the dictates, ethics and roles assigned to him by the party’s constitution has been moving around with all manner of reckless behavior and conduct,” he said.

He added: “We followed the laid down rules by setting up a disciplinary committee during the NWC meeting.

“Anslem himself was in attendance, the allegation was tabled before him but he was unable to defend himself, so we have complied with our constitutional provision before suspending any national officer.’’

Abayomi said that the suspension would last for six months after which it can be reviewed upward depending on the level of remorse.

Speaking, Ahanotu promised to work to sustain youths’ momentum behind the party and lead it to victory in 2023.

“I want to commit myself to upholding the party’s Constitution by focusing on our manifesto in deepening Social Democracy through various youth oriented programmes.

“It is very glaring that Nigerian youths have gone through difficult times in the past years given the negligence by the successive governments and administrations.

“This is more reason why we cannot afford to lose this once in a century opportunity to vote Mr Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed as President and Vice president come February 2023,’’he said. (NAN)