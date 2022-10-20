The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said it was sad for Liz Truss to last just six weeks as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, adding that she must have seen it coming.

Recall that Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, after a month and half in office, just 24 hours after saying she was a fighter.

Reacting, Oboh said: “It is very sad for me and some few others that Liz Truss only lasted six weeks in office as Prime Minister.

“We must understand that when it is parliamentary system of government, the Prime Minister only has 40 percent of political power in their offices, while the ministers have 60 percent power.

“Because of that, a Prime Minister can easily be voted out. That is what they call vote of no confidence. I believe she saw that coming.

“But in the presidential system of government, it is the opposite which makes it safer for leaders of countries like the United States of America, USA, and the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria, and some other nations too.

“No matter what happens, the six weeks that Liz Truss reigned, even the United States President, Joe Biden, commended her for cooperation with him on world affairs.

“My advice as a British citizen is that we should learn to tolerate our leaders more, because it does not sound well on the international scene.

“Just like someone marrying and divorcing after every six weeks,” the ex-boxing champ Peter Oboh added.