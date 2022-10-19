.

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood star actor, Angela Eguavoen has revealed how elated she is to fulfill her acting and singing dreams. She also revealed her most challenging role on a movie set and her love life.

During an exclusive interview with Vanguard, the 28 years old actress noted that she delivers her roles with so much emotional attachment, adding that she always tries to always put the character in her shoes.

Angela pointed out her admirable performance in Etinosa Idemudia’s provocative but family-based movie, “Dear Sister.”

She said, “When I act I put myself in their shoes, even when the director says cut I keep crying”

“When we wrap at night it is from one headache to another, I really get emotional in every role I play. I take it personally.”

Angela also said, “Acting is empathy, one must feel what the subject is feeling, by transporting yourself into the subject’s shoes to properly interpret the roles”.

Speaking further, Angela noted that her most challenging movie she featured saying:

“Blood of Inogie was the most challenging movie I have ever featured. I suffered bruises, and I had to switch between emotions”.

When she was asked about her love life and what her dream man should look like, she claimed she does not want a short man but can go for any man that will love and support her dreams.

Angela further added that the first heart break she felt, was during her final, but she had to channel the pain to her studies.