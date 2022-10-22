By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winning goal for Nottingham Forest as they shock Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

The victory put paid to Forest’s 10-game winless streak as they climbed above bottom placed, Leicester City to 19th on the log.

After a barren first half, Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without playing a competitive game, put Steve Cooper’s ahead in the 55th minute off a rebound.

The goal makes Awoniyi the first Nottingham Forest player to score in each of his first three Premier League starts at the City Ground.

The defeat for Liverpool is yet another setback for Jurgen Klopp side in what has been a bumpy season so far.

The Reds are placed 7th on the log, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal having played one game more.