Despite their underwhelming domestic campaign run, Liverpool put three unreplied goals past Ajax to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Needing a draw to reach the last 16, the Reds were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.

Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.

However, the Uruguay forward in quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson’s corner shortly after the restart.

Moments later, England Under-21s midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah’s reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Liverpool knew a draw would be enough to clinch their spot in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.

RELATED NEWS