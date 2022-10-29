By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool’s bad patch in the Premier League continued on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Leeds United at Anfield.

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds to stun the crowd at Anfield.

The hosts had lost to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in their last league outing but were hoping to build on their dominant 3-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League in midweek.

They, however, started the game on an awful note as a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced on by Rodrigo, who sent the ball into an empty net.

Liverpool responded soon enough with Egyptian Mohamed Salah volleying in from Andy Robertson’s cross.

Leeds United, who were placed in the bottom three of the table, showed resilience to get back to the lead and their efforts got rewarded In the final minute of normal time when Summerville picked up the ball from Patrick Bamford before firing across Alisson.

The defeat is Liverpool’s second in a row in the Premier League and has consequently sent them to ninth on the standings and eight points off the top four, while Leeds moved up to 15th.

