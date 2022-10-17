By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s Flamingoes are up against Chile in their last group game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Flamingos need a draw to qualify for the quarter final after losing their first group game against Germany and bouncing back to win New Zealand 4-0.

Follow me for live updates.

47′ Chile come close to scoring as they send a shot that hit the roof of the net. This is the closest they have come to getting a goal.

45′ Second half underway

First-Half Analysis: The Nigerian ladies have been largely impressive, dominating the first half. They have had more chances in the game and by far, the superior side.

We will be back for the second half in 15 minutes.

Half-Time: Nigeria 1 – o Chile

45+1′ Miracle Usani test the Chilean goalkeeper in one of her trademark long-range shots but it was such an easy one for the Chilean goalie to deal with.

42′ Flamingoes skipper Blessing Emmanuel pick up first yellow card of the game.

41′ Ajakaye caught offside again as Nigeria continue attacking for a second goal

30′ Both teams go on a water break.

27′ The Chilean defence cleared their line as Amina Bello’s header inching home got aborted. Lines man then called for offside against Ajakaye who provided the assist.

23′ Striker Opeyemi Ajakaye headed into the arms of the Chilean goalkeeper as Nigeria threaten to increase their lead.

8′ Goooaal! Nigeria score. Captain Blessing Emmanuel curled in a shot into the bottom right corner to put Nigeria ahead.